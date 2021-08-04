 Skip to content

5 legends of hip-hop treat a packed out ATL crowd to 1 memorable night

By N.V.JOHNSON | August 4, 2021 |

Concert goers getting ready for the Legends of hip-hop At Mable House Amphitheater (Photo Credit: N.V. Johnson)

It was a sold-out night of hip-hop on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Mable House Amphitheatre featuring five legends of hip-hop: KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee and Kwame. The energetic crowd endured packed parking lots and sweltering Atlanta heat, but at the end of the day, they were treated to an evening of classic music.

Big Daddy Kane brought Atlanta’s own Speech to the stage where he performed “Everyday People.”  KSR-One took the concertgoers on a trip down memory lane, circulating through his 35 years of classic music and production, while maintaining 100% energy the entire time. It was a great evening and an even better show.

