Tiffany Evans sings about letting go of toxic relationships on ‘Merry Go Round’

Known in the music industry for her vivid story-telling techniques, Tiffany Evans has told more than her fair share of stories and is back on the music scene with more to say. Pulling from her personal experiences and even those of her close friends and family, she sings “Merry Go Round,” a story full of tumultuous emotions.

Even though the song’s backdrop is set to a calming melody, the words “You’re toxic for me, but you make me stay” pierce through the speakers with a shocking sense of reality. With society’s heightened awareness of toxic behaviors, the song applies to not only romantic relationships, but to friendships as well, Evans calmly, but firmly, expresses to rolling out that toxic relationships of any kind, “… Have to be let go in order to move forward in life.”

After watching a close friend experience the trauma of being in a toxic relationship firsthand, Evans was inspired to use her platform to tell her story, knowing that someone, somewhere needed to hear it. She expressed her joy in reaching over 140 million streams on Pandora.

“The industry isn’t what it was. Before, it was record sales and shows, now it’s streams and concerts. Knowing that my fans are here listening to me share stories means the world to me,” she said.

She’s come a long way from her “Promise Ring” collab with fellow artist Ciara, and Evans understands that the industry is always evolving and growing. And she’s ready to share a new side of herself, replete with orange hair and the confidence that comes with womanhood.

Evans expressed happiness in being able to have her hand in the creative process and letting her authenticity shine through. “I am so excited that I get to show the world a side of me that they haven’t seen! Before, when I was signed, I didn’t have as much time to get behind the lens and really express myself. There is really so much more to come,” she said.

You can check out the official video for “Merry Go Round” below. Let us know what you think by leaving your thoughts in the comment section.

Story contributed by Bunnie “The Blonde Blogger” for Steed Media