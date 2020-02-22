Costume designer Ruth Carter creates clothing for the culture in new H & M line

Costume designer Ruth Carter discusses clothing for culture with new H & M line.

From Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter has designed iconic costumes for our favorite Black films over the past 30 years.

When we heard that the fashion maven was teaming up with H&M to design a limited-edition collection to pay homage to ’80s and ’90s fashion we knew she wouldn’t disappoint.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Carter and H&M hosted the Ruthless Block Party in Atlanta to celebrate the launch of the 11 piece collection. The event was also a tribute to Carter’s famous design work throughout her career featuring costume exhibits for Malcolm X, Dolemite Is My Name and more.

We spoke with the Academy Award-winning costume designer’s first clothing collection.

What was the inspiration behind the H & M collaboration?

The late 80s and early 90s was such a magical time in my career. The work we were doing with Spike Lee, the times of color blocking and cross colors and, you know, everything that was happening during that time. I just really wanted to share that in my line by recreating some of the things that I remembered. I felt like the collaboration was really turning things around and was an opportunity for a costume designer to produce a line. Good, bad or indifferent, it’s done. And because it’s done it’s blazed a new path.

You’re known for making bold statements through costume design. What statement did you want to make with this collection?

We as a culture have been doing the right thing for a long time. We have always cared about representation. I think this unifies us with the liberation flag colors of red, black and green but also unifies all cultures. I saw on Instagram today a little girl dancing in the studio with a “Trus”t top and, I love that it will reach everyone. That’s what I think is groundbreaking.

Do you have a favorite piece in the collection?

So my first favorite piece was the red sweatshirt with the two-tone red on the sleeve and then my logo. I’d never imagined that H&M would love my logo enough to put it that big on a sweatshirt. When I put it on with my leggings and my heels, I was like I can go out in this. And then as I started thinking about wearing “ruthless” and declaring that I am ruthless, it’s so empowering. And that’s what I want people to feel when they wear it. So I think the “Ruthless” sweatshirt is my favorite.

The collection features an array of sweaters, tees, a hoodie, and accessories is now available in select H&M stores and online at hm.com.