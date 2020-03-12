Naomi Campbell sports ‘next level’ look as coronavirus threat grows (photo)

Naomi Campbell isn’t sacrificing her health for fashion.

The 49-year-old model wore a hazmat suit, goggles, a facial mask and rubber gloves through LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Campbell was determined to protect herself from catching the deadly Coronavirus — which has already infected 460 people in the UK and 1,016 in the United States at the time of writing — as she traveled through the airport in California.

Taking to her Instagram account, the I Feel Pretty star uploaded a photograph of her head-to-toe attire and wrote: “Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon… (sic)”

Campbell’s preventative measures won’t come as too much of a surprise to fans as, prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, the brunette beauty told fans that she carries a pair of rubber gloves and a pack of Dettol wipes in her handbag when she travels.

It has become a ritual of hers to clean the seat, tray table, TV remote, window shutter and armrests before she sits down on a commercial airplane.

Speaking in a YouTube video last year, she said: “Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff [scrubbing the remote control that is attached to the chair], anything that you put your hands on.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

Once she had made sure the area around her had been cleaned of any potential germs, Campbell pulled out a seat cover and tucked it under the grooves.

