NBA’s Rudy Gobert apologizes for touching microphones before coronavirus test

Both of the Utah Jazz players who have tested positive for the coronavirus have taken to social media to articulate their gratitude for fans’ support and, in the case of Rudy Gobert, to apologize for his reckless behavior.

Gobert, 27, who infamously touched all of the reporters’ microphones and tape recorders 48 hours before his test for COVID-19 came back positive, said he is stunned and “embarrassed” by the latest developments.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” the French-born Gobert stated in both his native tongue and in English, according to CNN.

Gobert also wrote the following post to his 443,000 Twitter followers:

News of Gobert’s diagnosis immediately prompted the NBA to cancel the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder and then, subsequently, suspend the rest of the season indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell, 23, told his 3 million Instagram followers that he appreciates their support as he recovers from COVID-19.

“I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help,” the guard penned.

Meanwhile, CNN reports that everyone with the team is retracing their steps and getting tested to see if anyone else has contracted the virus.

Below is Mitchell’s message to his fans in full.