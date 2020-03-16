Lana Kerr created CO2LiftV to help women’s lady parts stay youthful and healthy

Lana Kerr has made a career of keeping women beautiful. Her CO2Lift masks using this advanced carboxy technology are utilized by some of California’s most elite plastic surgeons, dermatologists and aestheticians. Rolling out at down with Kerr while she was in town introducing Atlanta’s plastic surgery community to her new product, the CO2LiftV that is specifically made for a woman’s most intimate parts. Kerr explained why the product is revolutionary and how she hopes it will create a new definition of self-care for women.

You created this facial that has become all the rave in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, now you are have created a facial for the vagina using the same technology?

Absolutely. I think we forget that our vaginas are skin also, it’s just skin between the legs. I often say it’s the face that gets your partner but it’s our other parts that keep our partner. But in all seriousness, it’s something that women don’t talk about but it’s something that we need to think about. I’ve heard an OB-GYN say that you can tell a woman’s true age by looking at her vagina.

What does this product do for the vagina?

This product is unique in that it’s something you can do in the privacy of your home. This product is a mask that you mix at home that adds carbon dioxide into the skin inside and around the vagina. You may be asking why you would want to add carbon dioxide into the skin. Well, it’s done because when you put it in the skin, your body automatically rushes oxygen-rich blood to that area — which creates new skin cells — which is what we want.

What are some of the perks from using the product besides the skin looks younger and plumper?

Women who use the product can expect to have more moisture, be tighter and even experience more sensitivity during intimacy with their partners. When we take care of our vaginas, it allows us to take care of our sexual health, which is a big part of overall health.

Do you think women see their sexual health as a part of their overall health?

I don’t think we do as much as we should. Women are taking charge of their lives and we’re talking about sex more but I don’t think women understand there is more to just having the conversation or trying to be attractive for their partners. We want women to have confidence in their sex lives and to feel beautiful from the inside out. There is no way to achieve that if we aren’t paying attention to our vaginas.