How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to daughter Willow shaving her head

Jada Pinkett Smith discusses daughter Willow Smith’s decision to shave her head and the global pandemic.

The 19-year-old singer recently teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance about anxiety at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, and as part of the piece, the “Whip My Hair” hitmaker’s collaborator chopped off her locks, just as her mother walked into the gallery.

Pinkett Smith said: “The first time you shaved your head [was] when you were 12 years old. But this time, you came into womanhood. So, kudos to you.”

Willow Smith felt she was able to shed a lot of “emotional baggage” by shaving her head.

She said: “I feel like I was just shedding a lot of history and emotional baggage. Six, seven, years of emotion, I just let it go.”

The exhibit had been planned for “a while” but the Bad Moms actress thinks her daughter captured the mood of the nation amid the global pandemic.

Speaking on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” she told her Willow: “The coronavirus pandemic is causing great fear, anxiety — even panic … You put yourself in a box, dealing with eight stages of anxiety in 24 hours.

“It was really timely, even though you’d been planning this for a while. But the fact that it was this isolation, confinement we’re experiencing now [was relatable].”

On this week’s episode, Jada, Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris were joined by motivational speaker Jay Shetty and psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula to talk about managing anxiety and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that it is OK to ask a partner for some space while quarantining together.

