LaShon Holliday embraces her past in new book

LaShon Holliday knows first-hand what it means to embrace the pain you experience in life. In November 2014, she faced a life-changing event: she had to have craniotomy brain surgery. To compound her diagnosis, doctors told Holliday she would have to learn how to walk all over again.

Today, she is fully recovered and continues to share her story to help others. Holliday writes about her experiences in her forthcoming book, Embracing Your Past Pains, which is available for preorder on her website, www.lashonholliday.com, and scheduled for release on April 18 on Amazon.com.

A Chicago native, she now makes her home in Duluth, Georgia, one of Atlanta’s northern suburbs. In addition to being a wife, mother and grandmother and holding down a full-time job as a nurse, she is a determined entrepreneur who has found time to follow her passion for event planning, scriptwriting and acting. She appeared in director Steve McQueen’s 2018 film Widows and several Chicago-based TV shows. She also worked as a supervising executive producer on two independent films and played the role of the receptionist in the Fox TV drama “Empire” for four seasons.

Rolling out recently caught up with Holliday in Atlanta to learn more about her new book.

Why did you write Embracing Your Past Pains?

There are so many individuals who are hiding behind their pains. Pains can be anything such as death, divorce, mental trauma or something that occurred in the past that has been buried. Most people hide the pain that is buried deep within them. They don’t want it there, but they don’t know how to get rid of it. Learn to embrace it.

[I want] to help young women with unrealized pain uncover their trauma so they can tear down the walls stopping them from being the best version of themselves. We will never forget the trials we’ve endured, but by forgiving ourselves and those who hurt us, we can move past it and share our story with others who may need to hear it.

What three things should the reader walk away with?

1. Know that you are not alone.

2. There’s light at the end of the tunnel because every storm eventually runs out of the rain.

3. Share your story without being tied to the pain or expectations you may receive from people.

