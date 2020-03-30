Rihanna jokes with Kevin Durant about contracting coronavirus, he claps back

Rihanna is nearly as legendary for her acerbic tongue as she is for churning out Billboard-busting hits during her decade-long career.

The Barbadian beauty, 32, was one of the many celebrities who turned out for DJ Spade’s Instagram Live party Sunday, which also included the likes of Drake and Kevin Durant, according to Newsweek.

When Bad Girl RiRi noticed that Durant, 31, had joined the deejay’s virtual party, she had a biting joke for the NBA superstar who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

“Is KD allowed in here? Should I wear a mask to this live?” she wrote, according to Newsweek.

“But foreal get well soon KD (sic),” she wrote, followed by masked face, praying hands and heart emojis. And then, “Back with my mask!”

Durant clapped back by addressing Rihanna by her birth name: “Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

Rihanna then replied that she has been in the United States for the past two months.

After Rihanna’s retort, rap superstar Drake, the man she was rumored to have been in a romantic relationship with in the past, tried to intervene.

“We have to dead the treyfive corona jokes,” Drake wrote, according to Newsweek. He was, however, promptly ignored by Rihanna and Durant.

Durant is reportedly one of 13 NBA players who have contracted COVID-19. Rudy Gobert was the first to be diagnosed on March 11. The NBA immediately suspended the rest of the season.