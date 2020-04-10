Rihanna comes to her father’s aid after he contracts coronavirus

Ronald Fenty is sharing how his superstar daughter Rihanna helped him battle COVID-19.

The singer checked on her father every day and even sent a ventilator to his home in Barbados to help him battle through the virus.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Fenty, 66, said: “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day.

“I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn.

“She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Fenty — who spent 14 days in the Paragon Isolation facility before being released — admitted he feared the worst when he was struck down with the novel coronavirus.

He said: “I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.”

Fenty and Rihanna, 32, have had a rocky relationship in the past, and she even sued him in 2019 for exploiting her name without her permission.

The singer and actress — whose real name is Robyn Fenty — filed a lawsuit against her father and a company called Fenty Entertainment for allegedly using the surname, which she uses on her range of Fenty Beauty products, to solicit business acting as agents of the singer.

Rihanna, who previously announced a $6 million donation to aid relief efforts, is now teaming up with the Twitter CEO to give $1.2 million to victims of domestic violence.

