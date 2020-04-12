Radio legend Ryan Cameron in intensive care following heart attack

Ryan Cameron, Atlanta radio legend and the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after suffering a heart attack, the family confirmed to WSB-TV.

Earlier on this Easter morning of April 12, 2020, ESPN’s Elle Duncan, a former colleague of Cameron’s, asked for prayers after Cameron underwent “surgery earlier this week.”

I just found out my former radio cohost and mentor @ryancameron is in need of us all after a surgery earlier this wk.. and I ask that all of you looking to find some familiarity this Easter, do exactly that by leaning on prayer- thoughtfully directed at my friend. Thank you pic.twitter.com/qZ8mMd57aB — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) April 12, 2020

Cameron, 54, required surgery earlier in the week of April 4 – 11, 2020, but his current diagnosis and prognosis was not divulged to the media as he recovers.

However, the family is asking for prayers during what they will only term as “major surgery” for the dedicated father of 3.

“We are asking for fervent prayers as he recovers from emergency surgery that took place earlier this week,” the family said in a statement, according to MAJIC 107.5 FM and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and concern.”

Cameron’s colleagues also asked to keep the Georgia Radio Hall of Famer in their thoughts at this time.

As you celebrate Easter Sunday. Please send a prayer for my friend and Atlanta Radio Legend Ryan Cameron. @ryancameron#Prayersforryancameron pic.twitter.com/msOyGJcEgj — Frank Ski (@FRANKSKI) April 12, 2020

Ryan is a proud “Grady baby” who was born and raised in the ATL. He has enjoyed an illustrious 30-year career in radio that includes indelible tenures as host of V-103 FM, in both the morning and afternoon slots, as well as the hosting Hot 97.5/107.9 FM. He currently hosts the afternoon time frame at Majic 107.5/97.5 FM.

In addition, Cameron has attained renowned for his spirited announcing flair for the Atlanta Hawks home games. He also is the founder of the philanthropic Ryan Cameron Foundation.