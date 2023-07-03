Keyshia Cole’s ex-boyfriend details near-fatal stabbing (photos)

Niko Khale, the former boyfriend of singer Keyshia Cole, said he is “lucky” to be alive after being stabbed in his chest and arm recently.

Khale, who is the father of Cole’s youngest child Tobias, 3, told his 400K Instagram fans that he barely avoided being killed when his “lung was punctured and collapsed. My diaphragm was also ruptured. They had to cut my stomach open and put a tube in my chest so I could breathe,” he said.

In another post, Khale told his fans that he was “Lucky to be alive. God got us.”

Khale did not detail what precipitated the stabbing, but Instagram sleuths noticed that multiple photos of him with his girlfriend have been scrubbed from his page and believe that she is the culprit.

“Must’ve been the girlfriend,” one commenter opined.

“It was definitely the girlfriend, she deleted all their pictures off her page. SMH,” a second person surmised.

A third person added: “Speculation is what is going on at this very moment BUT …. it’s questionable how the girlfriend has been in EVERY other photo and video with him BUT at this tragic time she’s NOWHERE to be found, it’ll be even more alarming if she described her social media. Inquiring minds have to wonder BUT most of all prayers for a speedy recovery!”

As for his famous ex-girlfriend, Cole, the two went public with their relationship in 2018 but broke up in 2020. They welcomed their son, Tobias, in 2019. No one is speculating that Cole was involved in the incident.