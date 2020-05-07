Singer Guordan Banks readies online concert for musicians impacted by COVID-19

R&B singer-songwriter Guordan Banks is planning something special as his way to give back to a community hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks will present an online live concert to benefit the Mirror Musicians Fund, which he established to provide grants for working musicians and industry members who suddenly have lost their only source of income. “A Night of Reflections” will stream live on YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020. Donations to the Mirror Musicians Fund will be requested upon RSVP and during the hour-long performance.

The Philly native hit the music scene in 2015 with his R&B hit “Keep You in Mind” becoming the first independent R&B artist to reach #1 on the Billboard charts. He has written songs for John Legend, Kanye West, Keyshia Cole and Lalah Hathaway, among others.

Rolling out spoke with him about MMF and “A Night of Reflections.”

Why did you create the Mirror Musicians Fund?

I created the fund because I knew it was necessary. Musicians are in financial need more than ever. I feel there will be serious consequences if we don’t come together and help each other.

Where do the funds go?

The funds go to the pianist, the saxophone player that plays in the street, the musicians that play in the bar and the background singers who sing at weddings to make an honest living. The ministers of music who sing in church and the organist that gets paid every Sunday. These are the musicians that are “work for hire” on some of your favorite tracks, the unsung heroes that we overlook.

Why a virtual concert leading up to Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day is special. Women are very special to me. Women are the essential life force. This is the perfect time to celebrate women by kicking off Mother’s Day weekend.

How are you using social media in the era of COVID-19 to communicate with your fan base?

We have been going live on Instagram and allowing musicians and artists to share their gifts and talents. We’re also CashApping the artists who perform. For the “A Night of Reflections” concert this Friday on YouTube, all donations will be used for grants for musicians and others that have been hit hard in the music industry.

Visit our website at www.mirrormusiciansfund.com to learn more about the Mirror Musicians Fund and plan to join us this Friday. Let us know you’ll be joining us with an RSVP at bit.ly/MMFCONCERT