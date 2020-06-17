Black teens held at gunpoint by cop who reportedly saw them with a toy gun

With the ongoing issue of racial brutality in America, citizens are often alarmed when police encounter Black men. On June 16, a video went viral after it showcased a group of Black teens being held at gunpoint by a police officer in Clayton County, Georgia, a suburb of metro Atlanta.

In the video, several people can be heard pleading with the officer, who has yet to be identified, to stop aiming his weapon at the teens. “Please, sir. They kids,” one person said, “Don’t shoot. … don’t shoot.”