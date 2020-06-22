Chicago chef recognized by Obama Foundation for encouraging healthy eating

Chef Latrice McArthur has a lot to be proud of. Her program, Wellness with Bella, recently was honored for its work with helping school-age children make better decisions about what they eat. Bella Cuisine began in 2010 as an afterschool program to encourage children to make healthy, nutritional options a part of their lives. Serving communities on Chicago’s South and West sides, Wellness with Bella takes a holistic approach to health by combining healthy eating, physical fitness, mindfulness and mediation.

Rolling out recently spoke with McArthur to learn more about her program.

Who are your clients?

We serve children ages 6 to 17 [who] reside in under-resourced areas of Chicago, typically areas that are considered food deserts. This year, we expanded our programming to include veterans and their families.

Why was Wellness with Bella chosen by the Obama Foundation?

To be honest, I am not sure. One morning, I received an email that someone emailed them about the great work we are doing. It was such a great honor for me, and I did not ask why. It also felt great to know that President Obama is still working to spotlight the greatness of Chicago and shining a light on people [who] are providing people with hope. It was a full-circle moment for me personally because I came to the nonprofit world by volunteering for Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative.

