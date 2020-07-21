Keke Palmer slams rumors her activism caused talk show cancellation

Keke Palmer has shut down rumors her ABC Show, “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” was canceled because of her activism.

The 26-year-old actress has been speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks, and after reports spread last week that her talk show — which also stars Michael Strahan and Sara Haines — had been axed by ABC, some fans assumed it was because of Palmer’s outspoken views.

One fan wrote on social media: “Ain’t it weird how Keke Palmer was seen protesting and preaching to the police about racism in our country then ABC decides to cancel her show. (sic)”

And in response, Palmer has now slammed speculation her activism caused the show’s cancellation, insisting you don’t have to “be punished” for speaking your mind.

She wrote on Instagram: “I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a Black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored, but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything, my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. (sic)”

Palmer then said she “never signed to ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ as one would a seasonal show.”

She added: “This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular,’ see me … as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves. (sic)”

And while the star hates “talking about business,” she felt it was important to stop misinformation among her fans.

She wrote: “But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not. Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS. (sic)”