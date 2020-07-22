AARP + Health IQ: Caring for loved ones during COVID-19

Join rolling out’s Health IQ & AARP for an important health discussion on Caring for Loved Ones During COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Regina Belle, Academy Award-winning and multi Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress & AARP spokesperson on caring; Dolvett Quince, New York Times Bestselling Author, celebrity fitness trainer and personal development expert; and Warachal Eileen Faison, MD, CMD, a geriatric psychiatrist and senior medical director, neuroscience and pain, Pfizer Inc.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will:

share information to help reduce the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the Black community,

discuss alternative methods and coping mechanisms for dealing with stress, trauma and PTSD during a global pandemic,

offer support services and resources for those family members caring for loved ones during COVID-19, and

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Actual discussion/panelist questions will be provided in advance of the forum so you can prepare.

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.