Canjelae shares thoughts on love, life, relationships on new EP ‘Cave Covers’

Canjelae understands the art of storytelling. The Bermudian songstress comes from a long lineage of storytellers and poets, which is beautifully reflected in her unique vocals. In her young career, the singer has already opened for household names such as Beyonce, Yolanda Adams, and Lionel Ritchie.

On July 31, Bermuda’s Emancipation Day, Canjelae released her 10-song project, Cave Covers. The project follows the release of previous singles, “Everybody Here Wants You” and “Easy Love,” which features her best friend and Grammy-nominated R&B star, Kevin Ross.

The lead single from Cave Covers is a sultry duet with actor/R&B singer Jacob Latimore entitled, “Overtime.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for my Cave Covers EP to be out,” Canjelae told rolling out. “I redid some of my favorite songs by my favorite artists along with some originals. It’s eclectic and a reflection of me and my culture and has something for everyone. Releasing it on Bermuda’s Emancipation Day and celebrating that Black history by doing what I love is the icing on the cake.”

View Canjelae’s cover of “Turn Your Lights Down Low.”