Sept 1: Join AARP+Health IQ for ‘Why Media Matters When Talking About COVID-19’

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Why Media Matters When Talking About COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Mikki K. Harris, Multimedia Journalist, with special interest in documentary storytelling; Vickie Gogo, Partner, Multicultural Communications, at ICF Next, a global communications and consultancy agency; and Damon Christian Kimes, MD, Pain Management Specialist at Roswell Pain and Weight Loss Specialists.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

Why media matters when talking about COVID-19

How to find trusted media platforms that disseminates accurate information

How to tell the difference between “fake news” and real news

How memes and other social media images play a role in sending mixed messages to our community

How social media affects the spread of scientific and credible information in our communities

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.