Sept 1: Join AARP+Health IQ for ‘Why Media Matters When Talking About COVID-19’

By Porsha Monique | August 28, 2020 |

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Why Media Matters When Talking About COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Mikki K. Harris, Multimedia Journalist, with special interest in documentary storytelling; Vickie Gogo, Partner, Multicultural Communications, at ICF Next, a global communications and consultancy agency; and Damon Christian Kimes, MD, Pain Management Specialist at Roswell Pain and Weight Loss Specialists.

Tune in as this discussion will inform and educate our community on:

  • Why media matters when talking about COVID-19
  • How to find trusted media platforms that disseminates accurate information
  • How to tell the difference between “fake news” and real news
  • How memes and other social media images play a role in sending mixed messages to our community
  • How social media affects the spread of scientific and credible information in our communities
  • Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.



