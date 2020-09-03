NBA analyst Mark Jackson asked about Breonna Taylor during playoff game (video)

NBA analyst Mark Jackson certainly had social media rumbling on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, when he and announcer Mark Jones randomly mentioned the Breonna Taylor case during a live playoff game.

Jackson and Jones were discussing the NBA players’ efforts at raising awareness about social justice issues during the hotly contested matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, which the Rockets won 104-102 to win the series.

“We are always conscious of the plight of Breonna Taylor and her family … a young EMT worker in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed by Louisville police who were serving a no-knock warrant,” Jones said.

Jackson, a former NBA All-Star and former head coach of the Golden State Warriors, then delivered the most rim-rattling dunk all evening, albeit verbally:

“They gonna arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor?” Jackson said, catapulting himself to the top of trending national topics on Twitter overnight and early Thursday morning.

“You’d think at some point, there would be justice served for her and her family,” Jones responded.

Respect to Mark Jackson & Mark Jones for this moment ✊🏾 We STILL need justice for Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/2zvNbF7sME — The Dapper Backpacker (@DapperBackpackr) September 3, 2020

Urbanites, including Jackson and other Black celebrities, are upset at the glacial pace at which Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been investigating this case.

Taylor was killed by a reported eight bullets when three members of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department busted through her door on a no-knock warrant at 1 a.m. March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, a licensed gun carrier, has said publicly that he thought the apartment was being burglarized and fired off a shot at the intruders, hitting one cop in the leg. Subsequently, the three officers fired their weapons in the couple’s direction, mortally wounding Taylor.

Five months later, there is still no resolution to the case. Therefore, Twitter showed its appreciation for the words from the two NBA game announcers, particularly Jackson.

