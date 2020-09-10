Killer Mike visit with Georgia governor creates Twitter storm
Killer Mike has ignited a firestorm on social media after sitting down with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the state capital in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 09, 2020.
The rapper, 45, who was born Michael Santiago Render in Atlanta, informed the public that he met with Kemp, 56, to devise ways to vastly increase Black business contracts with the state from its current meager levels. However, the discussion has started an intense political debate that’s currently waging on Twitter.
The musician, actor, author, activist and entrepreneur summarized his meeting with the governor this way:
“I will say I was welcomed with respect,” Killer Mike penned to his nearly two million Instagram followers. “I was heard and our exchange was productive. I look forward to helping Georgia increase it’s 2% Govt state contract participation to 10-15 % (and greater) participation.”
View this post on Instagram
I wanna thank my potna Bear Loc (@higherlevelbear) for coming thru with me today as I met with @govkemp. 🐻 Here is what Bear Had to say and I am truly humbled by his words: “This man is working for us even when we don’t see it. I witnessed Michael Render (Not Killer Mike) sit with The Governor of Georgia and give him honest salt of the earth talk on behalf of “Black Boys and Men”, “Barber Busines” & “The Ga Justice initiatives he supports”. Lemme add he has been informed by Local grassroots leaders, Judges and Lawyers he knows and trust and his Homies that are currently serving life. Mike is really the real deal. He ain’t just tapping and rapping. He is about the #plotplanstrategizeorganizeandmobilze move! #AlwaysRolliN #Mybrotherskeeper #Warrior”! Thank U @higherlevelbear. Thank my community and all that advised me on talking points for our community and the wider community. I will say I was welcomed with respect. I was heard and our exchange was productive. I look forward to helping Georgia increase it’s 2% Govt state contract participation to 10-15 % (and greater) participation.! This state can with all its business interest can become an example of what a southern progressive economy can be. This is the 1st of many real and frank conversations to be had. Thank U @govkemp and your staff for the day. #ThankAllThoseWhoCounselMe #YallsInfoHelpsMeBeBetter #ThankMyBrothersAndSisters #ThankAllGeorgiansWhoReallyWork! #IWillContinueDoingMyBestForUs
Kemp also posted the meeting for his 33,000 IG followers, though the governor highlighted different aspects of the conversation:
View this post on Instagram
Today, @martykemp_ga and I had a great meeting with @killermike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We’re looking forward to seeing him again soon!
Many Twitter users were not pleased that Killer Mike talked with Kemp, while some supported the sit-down as necessary and pragmatic.
Killer Mike met w/ Georgia's king of voter suppression & the man who filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bottoms over masks…?
There are many leaders in GA – like @RenittaShannon – Kemp could've met w/ who wouldve had an agenda & held him accountable. But Kemp met w/ a celebrity… https://t.co/duE1LUSqub
— Clay 'Not Holding His Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) September 10, 2020
I'm going to say this….rappers like Killer Mike and Ice Cube are not our black leaders. I would never meet with a governor that refuse to mandate face masks and suppress votes as GA state secretary in 2018. pic.twitter.com/S1sjTzKSs3
— Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter (@ShawnVee07) September 10, 2020
While the debate rages about the merit and residual impact of Killer Mike’s face-to-face meeting with the governor, the rapper was also lauded for using his unopened restaurant to fight the food insecurity issue sweeping the city.
How do you feel about Killer Mike’s meeting with the governor, and do you believe something substantial will materialize from it?