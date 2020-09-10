Killer Mike visit with Georgia governor creates Twitter storm

Killer Mike has ignited a firestorm on social media after sitting down with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the state capital in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 09, 2020.

The rapper, 45, who was born Michael Santiago Render in Atlanta, informed the public that he met with Kemp, 56, to devise ways to vastly increase Black business contracts with the state from its current meager levels. However, the discussion has started an intense political debate that’s currently waging on Twitter.

The musician, actor, author, activist and entrepreneur summarized his meeting with the governor this way:

“I will say I was welcomed with respect,” Killer Mike penned to his nearly two million Instagram followers. “I was heard and our exchange was productive. I look forward to helping Georgia increase it’s 2% Govt state contract participation to 10-15 % (and greater) participation.”

Kemp also posted the meeting for his 33,000 IG followers, though the governor highlighted different aspects of the conversation:

Many Twitter users were not pleased that Killer Mike talked with Kemp, while some supported the sit-down as necessary and pragmatic.

Killer Mike met w/ Georgia's king of voter suppression & the man who filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bottoms over masks…? There are many leaders in GA – like @RenittaShannon – Kemp could've met w/ who wouldve had an agenda & held him accountable. But Kemp met w/ a celebrity… https://t.co/duE1LUSqub — Clay 'Not Holding His Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) September 10, 2020

I'm going to say this….rappers like Killer Mike and Ice Cube are not our black leaders. I would never meet with a governor that refuse to mandate face masks and suppress votes as GA state secretary in 2018. pic.twitter.com/S1sjTzKSs3 — Shawn #BlackTechieLivesMatter (@ShawnVee07) September 10, 2020

While the debate rages about the merit and residual impact of Killer Mike’s face-to-face meeting with the governor, the rapper was also lauded for using his unopened restaurant to fight the food insecurity issue sweeping the city.

How do you feel about Killer Mike’s meeting with the governor, and do you believe something substantial will materialize from it?