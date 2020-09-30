Garcelle Beauvais shocks ‘The Real’ hosts with details about Jamie Foxx (video)

Garcelle Beauvais is experiencing a career and brand resuscitation with her starring role in the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” her co-hosting duties on “The Real” talk show and her raw and sexually explicit podcast “Going to Bed With Garcelle.”

Beauvais‘ podcast is akin to boiling water because of the raunchy subject matter frequently broached on her show. Well, the former co-star on “The Jamie Foxx Show” brought some of that steam to the latest episode of “The Real” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

What Beauvais, 53, said about Foxx left her new co-hosts speechless and practically gasping for air.

Speaking of the 52-year-old Foxx, the show’s co-hosts conducted more of an interrogation of Beauvais, inquiring about the sexual chemistry between her and Foxx on the 1990s sitcom, Foxx’s pronounced physical attributes and whether there’s a chance she would go out with him.

“Listen, we have such a great friendship,” Beauvais began. “When we were doing ‘The Jamie Foxx Show,’ we sort of had a pact, like, we’re not going to date while we’re working together. So, two weeks before we were done with our 100th episode, which was amazing in itself, I got engaged, and he’s like, ‘You couldn’t wait two weeks?'”

Another reason Beauvais said she did not date Foxx is that he is “hung like a horse” — a statement that blew away the entire cast of “The Real.”

While co-host Adrienne Bailon was still picking her jaw up off the floor, Jeannie Mai posed a specific question: “How do you know how he’s hung?” Mai wondered how Beauvais would know that if she and Foxx never dated.

Listen to Beauvais’ hilarious response in the video below and then find out if she would date Foxx today.