Miami street to be named after Trayvon Martin

More than eight years after teenager Trayvon Martin was shot to death by self-appointed neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman, officials in Martin’s Miami hometown will name a street after him.

Miami-Dade County commissioners approved a measure to rename a portion of Northeast 16th Avenue that runs in front of Martin’s old high school, Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High, after the 17-year-old.

According to the Miami Herald, that part of Northeast 16th Avenue will be renamed by the end of the year in accordance with a resolution from Miami-Dade County Attorney Abigail Price-Williams.

Martin’s death became a cause célèbre after Zimmerman, who defied a 911 dispatcher’s admonishment not to chase Martin, hunted the teen down and killed him at close range in Sanford, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2012.

Zimmerman was acquitted of murder in May 2013, which ignited a national outcry and gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement that challenges social injustice and police brutality.