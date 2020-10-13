Toni Braxton calls Tamar’s ex-boyfriend, David Adefeso, a ‘weasel’

Toni Braxton let her sister’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso know that he needs to keep her children’s names out of his mouth.

Braxton, 53, the eldest of the famed Braxton singing siblings, spat fire at the controversial ex-fiance of sister Tamar, 43, on her Instagram page. The “Unbreak My Heart” singer did not get into specifics of what Adefeso allegedly said about her children, but she made her stance unequivocally clear about what she thinks about Adefeso.

As most urbanites are aware, Tamar Braxton is in the middle of a contentious breakup with Adefeso. Adefeso filed for a restraining order against Tamar Braxton after reportedly becoming embroiled in a “domestic violence situation” on Sept. 8, 2020.

That episode follows Tamar Braxton’s hospitalization when she attempted suicide at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. Adefeso was the one who found his then-girlfriend unconscious after she reportedly digested a toxic cocktail of a powerful prescription medication and alcohol. It was at this time that traces of friction between Adefeso and Tamar Braxton began to trickle out to the media.

Whatever the current situation is, Tamar Braxton posted the following message after legendary older sister blasted Adefeso for including her children in their imbroglio:

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” Tamar reportedly said.

Tamar Braxton’s Instagram post was quickly deleted, according to The Shade Room, when fans accused the youngest sister of defending Adefeso. She then came back with an explanation that stated: “No I’m not defending anyone. But when things starts to get out of hand, no one wins. And it’s out of hand now. It really wasn’t all that serious to begin with.”