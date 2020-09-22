Tamar Braxton pens heartfelt message thanking God for ‘second chance’ at life

As National Suicide Prevention Month nears an end, singer and TV host Tamar Braxton has taken to Instagram with an important message.

“God thank you for saving me,” she wrote in her second post after a reported suicide attempt in July. “You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason.”

The post was accompanied by an image of Braxton looking at herself in the mirror.

Braxton continued, discussing her relationship with God and how it has helped her through difficult times.

“You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”

The youngest of the Braxton siblings also wrote about the immense pressure of being a mother, girlfriend and career-driven woman and about how her desire to be everything for everyone else often led her to forget to take better care of herself.

She went on to express her issues with the entertainment industry and how she has allowed it to portray her over the years.

“I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ [sic] narratives. I’m not angry at all,” she wrote.

Braxton closed her message by sharing that she believes God has given her a purpose: to help other women battling with their mental health.

“I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations,” she wrote. “We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me.”

In response to her post, Braxton received loving and supportive messages from Taraji P. Henson, La La Anthony, Tina Knowles-Lawson and many others.