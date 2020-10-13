Tory Lanez ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was given a mandate by a Los Angeles County courtroom judge to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion indefinitely.

The embattled rapper-producer was told to keeps 100 yards distance between himself and the “WAP” femcee and to not contact her, TMZ reports.

Lanez, 28, has been indicted for allegedly shooting Megan, 25, in both feet on July 12 in suburban Los Angeles. He won’t have any trouble posting the $190,000 bail to remain free until trial.

Prosecutors have charged Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces up to 22 years in prison if he’s convicted on both charges.

Since Lanez’s lawyer asked and was granted a continuance, Lanez did not have to enter a plea.

Interestingly enough, the court appearance came on the same day that Megan, born Megan Dovon Ruth Pete 25, wrote a scathing opinion piece in the New York Times. In the op-ed piece, Thee Stallion said this:

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,” Megan said.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”