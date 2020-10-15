Ice Cube attempts to clarify working with Republicans on ‘Platinum Plan’

Ice Cube spoke out for the first time since it was revealed that he helped the Republican presidential campaign with its “Platinum Plan.”

On Oct. 14, Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the president’s reelection campaign announced that the rapper helped with the Platinum Plan, a $500 billion package proposed by Republicans to help the Black community.

“Shout-out to Ice Cube for his willingness to work with the Trump campaign on the Platinum Plan,” Pierson wrote.

On Oct. 15, Ice Cube appeared on “V-103’s The Morning Culture” with Big Tigger and attempted to clarify why it was important for him to present his Contract With Black America to the president’s campaign.

“When I put this out I was hoping the Democrats would be all over me,” Ice Cube said. “I’ve been a staunch Democrat my whole life. But in doing the Contract With [Black] America what I learned is by just locking into one party, and if that party doesn’t come through, then nothing’s going to come through.”

Ice Cube did acknowledge that Joe Biden presented the “Biden Plan for Black America” before the CWBA. However, he believed that it wasn’t enough.

“Fair enough, their plan was already out before the Contract With Black America even came out. But, that was months ago. I felt like their plan really didn’t go far enough,” he added.

The Trump campaign eventually agreed to meet with Cube. He never spoke directly with the current president.

Continue reading on the next page.