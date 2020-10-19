Fetty Wap says he ‘failed’ his brother who was shot and killed

Rap star Fetty Wap articulated the devastation he feels over the death of his brother, who reportedly was shot and killed in New Jersey on Oct. 15, 2020.

Fetty Wap, 29, posted a photo with his late 26-year-old brother Twyshon Depew and poured out his thoughts for his 6 million Instagram followers.

“I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P,” the rapper penned in the caption of the photo of the two brothers together. “I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s— never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro.”

Fetty, who was born Willie Junior Maxwell II, obviously was still reeling on Sunday morning, Oct. 19, 2020, when he took to his Instagram story, according to Billboard. “I love you Twy …Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought out the sun today ima pour sum up for you today.”

According to CBS Local New York, police responded to reports of a shooting on Lawrence Street in Paterson, New Jersey, at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct.15. Patterson is a 20-minute drive west of New York City on the other side of the Hudson River.

Details remain sketchy about what precipitated the tragic violence that night. Paterson police only state that Fetty’s brother had been shot and rushed in a private car to a local hospital, where he officially was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night. The suspected shooter has not yet been located.

Fetty is particularly crushed because his family, which he said is at the top of his priority list, was small to begin with.

“I can’t just be super-rich or whatever and not do the right thing,” the “Everyday” rapper told Interview magazine in 2016. “My mom, my father, my little sisters, and my brother — I don’t got that much family.”