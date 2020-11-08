The RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4: Luxury meets durability

When one thinks of a luxury vehicle, there are several that come to mind. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Cadillac and Rolls-Royce, are among a shortlist of said automobiles that offer luxurious cabins, state-of-the-art technology and comfort levels that are on par with private aircraft. It isn’t often that consumers consider 4×4 trucks for luxury, because they are historically reserved for towing cargo and bustling through wild terrain that carries its passengers on off-road adventures.

Enter the 2020 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4×4.

With a base price of $56,965 and the potential to rise to $74,910 with all the works, the RAM 1500 cost approaches the nosebleed price tag of select Mercedes, and with good reason. It is well-equipped enough to execute large hauling and towing jobs (it can tow up to 12,560 pounds and carry a payload of 2,040 pounds), while simultaneously offering up enough cosmetic perks to pull up at the Mayor’s Ball and not miss a beat.

The model we tested boasted a beautiful diamond black crystal pearl-coat exterior paint with a midnight black interior that oozes every bit of luxury. Comfort is a cinch with its premium leather-trimmed bucket seats and visibility is easily accomplished given its ParkView® Rear Back-Up Camera, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park-Assist with stop and Parallel-Perpendicular Park-Assist with Stop features. Oh, did we mention blind-spot and cross-path detection? The Ram 1500 may take up a good amount of space on the road, but it’s dependable and smart enough to avoid the most unpredictable fender benders.

As for technology, inside the Ram 1500 you will find Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, along with SXM satellite radio, wireless smart phone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, wood and leather wrapped heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats.

Last but certainly not least, the Ram 1500 offers a diesel engine that simply won’t quit, as long as it’s gassed up. Strong and sturdy enough to tow the most challenging jobs, it still manages a zero-to-60 mph acceleration time of less than eight seconds. Credit that to its engineered in silence and sound deadening materials, a feature that will undoubtedly catch most consumers off guard.

Specifications

Model: 2020 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab 4X4 four-door pickup truck

Engine: 3.0-liter V6 diesel; 260 hp, 480 lb-ft torque

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic with four-wheel drive high and low range

Overall length: 19 feet 5 inches

Height: 6 feet 6 inches

EPA passenger volume: 126 cubic feet

Payload: 2,040 lbs

Towing capability: 12,560 lbs

Weight: 5,735 lbs

EPA city/highway/combined fuel consumption: 21/29/24 mpg

Base price, including destination charge: $56,965

Price as tested: $74,910