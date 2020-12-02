Tamar Braxton comments about reconciling with ex-husband Vince Herbert

As Tamar Braxton continues to heal emotionally from a tumultuous summer, which included the implosion of her romance with David Adefeso and hospitalization for attempted suicide, some fans are suggesting she return to her ex-husband.

Braxton unsuccessfully tried to end her life with a toxic cocktail of powerful prescription medication and alcohol at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in July 2020. Adefeso, her boyfriend at the time, reportedly found her unconscious and had first responders rush her to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

That moment also represented the nadir of Braxton’s life as she also was at war with We TV, which she accused of exploiting the dysfunction in her life for the network’s financial gain.

Now that Braxton is on the mend mentally, a fan suggested that she possibly could get back together with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert. The fan noted that the most successful period of Braxton’s singing career happened when Herbert performed the dual role of her husband and music manager.

But Braxton resoundingly nixed any suggestions of a reconciliation in a recent Instagram post, according to The Shade Room.

Most fans who responded agreed with Braxton.

One fan, who seemed to summarize the overall sentiment, wrote: “Why would yall even want that-. That’s weird, that’s suspicious.”

Some fans did note where Braxton’s career once was, however.

“Her music was 🔥 when she was with him tho,” a fan noted.

Another fan posted, “she hasn’t even put any out since splitting… except crazy kind of love at the beginning of the year which was actually a good song. But she was done with music until like 2 months ago.”