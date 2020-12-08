Dunkin’ Donuts customer stabs worker after store runs out of his favorite treat (video)

A 17-year-old teenager is on the mend after being attacked by an irate customer who allegedly was upset because a restaurant ran out of his favorite doughnut.

The unidentified suspect attacked a female employee with a knife on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise location in Union City, Georgia.

After a brief verbal exchange, the male suspect is seen throwing punches, which the employee returned. As the scuffle escalated, he wielded a knife that he used to stab the young woman in the forearm and shoulder. According to Fox News, the altercation began in the drive-thru and eventually spilled into the restaurant where the suspect assaulted the worker.

“They both engaged in a physical dispute between each other and once that happened then he, of course, pulled out a knife,” Union City Police Department Officer Jerome Turner said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital and released after being cleared of any significant injuries. Turner suggested it is best to avoid confrontations with customers because these kinds of incidents could be deadly.

“We deal with them every day. Allow us to come and address the customer and utilize our training and allow us to deescalate the situation so that it doesn’t happen like it did here,” Turner said.

The suspect fled the scene in a red Audi with his female companion and police are actively pursuing him.

View the disturbing footage after the jump.