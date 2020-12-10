Suspect arrested in shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3

Dallas police have apprehended a suspect in the shooting death of rising rapper Mo3, according to local media reports.

CBS 11 News in Dallas-Fort Worth is reporting that authorities have identified Kewon Dontrell White as the alleged gunman, who they say chased Mo3 onto a jam-packed highway in the middle of the day and then shot him to death on Nov. 11, 2020.

#BREAKING: Kewon Dontrell White Arrested For November Murder Of Dallas Rapper Mo3 https://t.co/wjyzPodJxn — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 10, 2020

“A witness contacted police during the investigation and that information helped lead to White’s arrest,” the report reads, according to the TV station.

White, 21, has been charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Mo3, 26, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Compounding the tragedy and trauma on family and friends was the fact that, a week later, former Mo3 collaborator Boosie Badazz was shot in the leg while in Dallas to memorialize Mo3. Boosie had to undergo two surgeries and is left with grotesque scarring on his right leg.

Dallas cops stated in their Nov. 11 report that Mo3 felt he was being followed on that fateful day after leaving a female companion’s home. When he became certain he was being followed, Mo3 diverted from going to a gas station and detoured onto Interstate 35 to elude the tailing car and then crashed.

TMZ stated on Nov. 12 that sources said “the fatal shooting went down like this … the gunman and Mo3 were both traveling northbound on I-35 when the trigger man got out of his car and approached Mo3’s. The rapper got out of his car and started running, with the gunman giving chase, firing multiple rounds and hitting Mo3 in the back of the head.”