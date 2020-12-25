Christen Rochon touts the power of doing in ‘The Creative Discipline Project’

Author Christen Rochon engages audiences worldwide with her genuine approach to leveraging the power of a well-balanced digital lifestyle. She has been recognized by Black Enterprise magazine, honored by Verizon as a Digital Trailblazer, represented the U.S. at the Olympics as a Samsung Global Blogger. She has also been honored by WBLS/Hot 97 “Circle of Sisters” and received The Michigan Chronicle‘s 40 Under 40 Award.

After more than two decades in TV and radio, she inspires entrepreneurs and creatives to increase productive habits to accomplish their goals. Her new book, The Creative Discipline Project, is a testament to years of research and will inspire readers to implement the same disciplines as athletes and celebrities use to achieve their dreams.

Rolling out spoke with this sister to learn more about why a book like this was necessary and how she used “the power of doing” during a global pandemic to complete this project.

What inspired you to write this book?

My journey and lack of resources were the real inspiration behind writing this book. As a continuing education and personal development student, I’ve always wished there was a clear-cut, step-by-step guide on overcoming writer’s block, self-motivation, and how celebrities and athletes train themselves to reach optimum levels of success. After researching and being unable to locate this kind of content geared primarily at creative entrepreneurs, I decided to do the work to create the content myself.

