Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire angry after losing game of 1-on-1 to dad (video)

The son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade was steaming mad after his father dusted him off in a game of 1-on-1.

Zaire Wade, 18, was irate at his father D-Wade, 38, for using his superior weight, height and offensive repertoire to back him down in the paint to score repeatedly and emerge victoriously. He was probably equally rankled that the father uploaded the video so his 17 million followers could watch the beating.

What began lightheartedly with mutual smiles and playfulness between the b-ball stars, turned serious as the game progressed. D-Wade clearly irritated his son with his trash-talking after every made basket.

When Zaire Wade tried to match his father word-for-word, D-Wade quickly turned up the volume on the court, yelling “You wanna beat me, you gotta beat me! I ain’t letting you win!”

After the Miami Heat legend won the game, Zaire Wade was obviously in his feelings, barking that the father won unfairly.

“You won off of post-ups, congratulations,” the son said, his words coated with sarcasm.

Zaire Wade also fired off with: “First of all, you got the most fouls I’ve ever seen,” to which D-Wade retorted:

“I also got the most points.”

Zaire Wade is unaccustomed to losing. The 6-foot-2 son recently graduated from basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles County, where he played he played alongside the likes of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

Twitter users backed the dad for forcefully imposing his will on his son. But they also believe the son will benefit from the tough love as he moves onto college.