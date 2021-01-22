45 opens his D.C. hotel to guardsmen but here’s why people are dragging him

More than 5,000 national guardsmen were deployed to the U.S. Capitol after 45 encouraged an angry mob of his supporters to storm the federal building and interrupt the Electoral College certification.

Due to ongoing threats of violence against newly-elected President Joe Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, guardsmen was still forced to camp out at the Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

When one guardsman refused to wear a mask due to the pandemic, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) ordered all guardsmen to move out of the building and into the cold parking garage, which left thousands of soldiers with access to only one power outlet and one bathroom. Even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) allowed the troops back into the building, Republican lawmakers seized the moment as an opportunity to criticize Democrats.

So, on Friday, Jan. 22, 45 opened the doors of his luxury D.C. hotel for guardsmen. According to Sandra Rose, the former president reportedly described the troops’ treatment as “disgusting and unforgivable.”

Many of his remaining Republican allies have also spoken out to criticize Pelosi, but Twitter users have fired back at 45 and his cronies to remind them of the real reason why troops are at the Capitol in the first place. His rhetoric and erratic behavior created the domino effect that led to this point. Others believe 45’s latest move is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

If he hadn't helped cause their need to be there I would say that was nice, but since he helped cause the insurrection then it is the absolute least he can do. After all the money he made off of his presidency (that should have been divested) — 🍑🌊🇺🇸darla🇺🇸🌊🍑 (@dvotdtcher) January 22, 2021

At what price? If Trump is so gracious why didn’t he offer them before he left office. Just the same old Trump. Too little too late! Trump’s Pentagon denied vaccinations for Nation Guard troops called up for the inauguration. — Emily Kelso (@ewkelso) January 22, 2021

Trump caused the situation telling the mob to go to the Capitol to protest, which now requires Guardsmen, who now require lodging, which he hasn't offered to give them (even his hotel is empty) but yes, let's rep him. — niko (@nikochanr3) January 22, 2021

Are you and your colleagues still touting lies about a fraudulent election and inciting violence? If so, the threat remains. How about you tell the truth so the mob will be less inflamed. — NB, MD (@BroermanNicole) January 22, 2021

Have you learned nothing? Donald Trump has never committed a gracious act in his life. He is purely transactional. — Humphrey 😷 Chromefinger 🌊🇺🇸🦅🗽🌎🕊🏴‍☠️ (@HChromefinger) January 22, 2021

When Sen. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) attempted to voice his opinion, Twitter users quickly reminded him of his support of 45’s attempted coup to overturn the presidential election.

During the Capitol siege while the MAGA Mob roamed the halls & ransacked offices, leaving 5 dead, Madison Cawthorn called a friendly conservative radio host & blamed violence on left-wing agitators sent by “the Democratic machine” to make Trump look bad https://t.co/Yg7UwEzII3 pic.twitter.com/FH1Kol2RqJ — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 22, 2021

No further details about 45’s offer have been revealed.