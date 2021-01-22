 Skip to content

45 opens his D.C. hotel to guardsmen but here’s why people are dragging him

By M. Lucas-Davis | January 22, 2021

National Guardsmen (Image source: YouTube / @TODAY)

More than 5,000 national guardsmen were deployed to the U.S. Capitol after 45 encouraged an angry mob of his supporters to storm the federal building and interrupt the Electoral College certification.

Due to ongoing threats of violence against newly-elected President Joe Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, guardsmen was still forced to camp out at the Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day.

When one guardsman refused to wear a mask due to the pandemic, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) ordered all guardsmen to move out of the building and into the cold parking garage, which left thousands of soldiers with access to only one power outlet and one bathroom. Even after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) allowed the troops back into the building, Republican lawmakers seized the moment as an opportunity to criticize Democrats.

So, on Friday, Jan. 22, 45 opened the doors of his luxury D.C. hotel for guardsmen. According to Sandra Rose, the former president reportedly described the troops’ treatment as “disgusting and unforgivable.”

Many of his remaining Republican allies have also spoken out to criticize Pelosi, but Twitter users have fired back at 45 and his cronies to remind them of the real reason why troops are at the Capitol in the first place. His rhetoric and erratic behavior created the domino effect that led to this point. Others believe 45’s latest move is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

When Sen. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) attempted to voice his opinion, Twitter users quickly reminded him of his support of 45’s attempted coup to overturn the presidential election.





