Former GA sergeant sentenced to prison for creating fake credit card lab

A Georgia man was convicted and sentenced to prison for creating a fake credit card and ID laboratory.

Claude Goines, 35, is the former law enforcement officer who operated the carding lab, which provided him the tools he needed to manufacture fraudulent credit cards and driver’s licenses. Goines just so happened to be placed there while on a work-release program related to another conviction of fraud.

“Identity theft and credit card fraud has become an all too common problem,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “The actions of thieves like Goines can severely damage citizens’ lives and credit. In some cases, it can take years to repair. We encourage all citizens to monitor their credit for any suspicious activity, and if they find any, to contact law enforcement immediately.”

Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta agreed and offered that Goines’ ambition was nothing more than an act of self-indulgence.

“It is clear that Goines was determined to continue to hurt citizens by stealing their identities to line his own pockets,” he said. “Particularly disturbing is the fact that he is a former law enforcement officer sworn to protect citizens.”

Goines was onsite when federal agents executed a search of the premises. Along with counterfeit cards, they found multiple laptops, USB storage devices, cell phones, printers, blank card stock, security holograms for driver’s licenses of several U.S. states, two handguns, and more.

Goines was sentenced to two years, six months in prison and is required to do another three years of supervised release. he was convicted on Oct. 28, 2020 after pleading guilty to charges of access device fraud and possession of device-making equipment.