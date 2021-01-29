White officer uses stun gun on Black student during violent altercation (video)

A White officer in Central Florida was filmed using a stun gun on a Black female student following a violent altercation in the school cafeteria.

The incident occurred at Eustis High School in Central Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Video shows the officer and female student entangled, as the student throws multiple punches at the officer’s face. Seconds into the struggle, the officer slams the girl onto the floor, where the battle continues. The second video finds the officer and girl separated by a few feet. The officer stands firm and appears to give a warning before pulling out his stun gun and firing the weapon twice.

The student stops in her tracks before falling to the floor where the officer is finally able to restrain her.

TMZ reports that the female was fighting a male student when the officer attempted to intervene. When he did so, she apparently attacked him with several punches aimed at his face.

The student eventually was escorted off school premises and taken to Lake County Jail. She was later released to her guardian and will remain on home detention as an investigation ensues.

According to the video and an initial review by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was hit 18 times before opting to use his stun gun to deescalate the matter. The department, according to TMZ, also revealed that the officer acted lawfully and within agency policy.

The student faces two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting with violence.

Flip the page to view the graphic videos.