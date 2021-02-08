Stellantis executive Lottie Holland drives diversity with style and grace

Native Detroiter Lottie Holland was named head of diversity, inclusion and engagement of Stellantis-North America in May 2020. Her responsibilities include improving the international company’s pipeline of diverse talent. Additionally, she focuses on building an inclusive work culture where all employees and perspectives are respected and valued.

Holland holds a bachelor’s in packaging engineering from Michigan State University and an MBA from Wayne State University. She also has professional certificates in project management, supply management and supplier diversity.

In 2016, Holland was selected by Crain’s Detroit Business as a “Top 40 under 40,” in 2017 by DiversityMBA as a “Top 100 under 50” and in 2018 as a “Top Champion for Diversity” by Diversity Plus.

Aside from being a mother, wife and the head of diversity, Holland is also a sister with superpowers. We spoke with her about what she considers her superpower to be.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

I consider my superpower to be grace. The grace I afford myself when I feel as if I am not becoming everything I aspire to be and the grace that I afford to others. While I love to believe I am a superhero, grace is what keeps me grounded and humble.

What thoughtful or encouraging advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to “keep going” and to trust the process. Success is a journey, not a destination. Work hard, stay true to who you are and stand confident in your abilities. Never forget, there’s no growth in the comfort zone and there’s no comfort in the growth zone. Make yourself uncomfortable every day.

