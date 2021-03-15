Travis Scott partners with Anheuser-Busch to unveil spiked seltzer

Travis Scott’s new spiked seltzer, Cacti, is finally available in stores and was released nationwide Monday, March 15, 2021. Scott partnered with Anheuser-Busch to create the seltzer, which contains 7% alcohol by volume and comes in three different flavors – pineapple, strawberry and lime.

“Finally getting Cacti out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” Scott explained in a statement to Complex. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process, from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market.”

Scott released a commercial Sunday night during the Grammy Awards advertising his latest venture. The rapper directed the ad along with Trey Edward Shults. The spot portrays the fictional origin story of the brand, which Scott had a big hand in developing, including the name Cacti, which is derived from “Cactus Jack,” Scott’s other alias.

“Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand, in general, is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper added.

Scott has also been promoting the drink the past few months on social media and also revealed that this was just the first venture with Anheuser-Busch and that more promotions and collaborations would soon follow.

