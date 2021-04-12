Mass shooter, former NFL player Phillip Adams’ brain to be tested for CTE

The family of former NFL player Phillip Adams has decided to have his brain tested for a degenerative disease that has affected a number of pro athletes and has been shown to cause violent mood swings and other cognitive disorders.

Adams killed his doctor, three of his family members and an air conditioning technician before fatally shooting himself on April 7. While routine forensic autopsies “do not identify chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE),” the York County, South Carolina, Coroner’s Office said it will work in tandem with Boston University researchers who have been at the forefront of the degenerative brain disease.

“We have contacted Boston University and they will be working with us to conduct a brain study to identify if Mr. Adams had CTE,” according to a statement from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast to NBC News. “We are unsure of the time frame for results at this time.”

Adams fatally shot Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, and air condition tech James Lewis, 38, on Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

Adams, 32, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday. Another air conditioning technician, Robert Shook, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was also shot and according to published media reports was in critical condition and “fighting hard for his life.”

According to ESPN, a person briefed on the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said Robert Lesslie had treated Adams, who lived with his parents not far from the Lesslies’ home.

The 32-year-old Adams played in the NFL for over six seasons and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. He would eventually retire in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons after having played with several other teams as well.

It will take several months for the CTE results which can only be diagnosed in an autopsy.