Pan-Africanist Umar Johnson takes issue with Asian hate crime bill (video)

Umar Johnson visited “The Breakfast Club” to discuss a few topics on racial and social issues in America, Monday, April 26, 2021.

During the conversation, he discussed Derek Chauvin’s conviction of murdering George Floyd and dug deep into the new “Asian Hate” campaign, one that is currently permeating the country. Johnson claims Biden is putting African American issues on the backburner after he campaigned so hard for the Black vote and was quick to put bills into play protecting other groups.

“I wanna go to President Biden. President Biden, your first day of office, you signed an executive order to protect the life and safety of transgenders. I have no problem with that. But you did it on your first day. But he sat up here with you, Charlamagne, and told Black people that if you don’t vote for me you ain’t Black,” stated Dr. Johnson.

“So if you went out of your way begging Black people to vote for you, why haven’t we gotten an executive order or any other activity coming out of the Oval Office from President Biden to protect Black people from police?” he continued.

Johnson told The Breakfast Club that the Biden administration passed a hate crime bill protecting Asians after “dealing with violence for one year as a result of COVID.” The passionate Black advocate also pointed out that Congress has failed to approve over 200 different anti-lynching bills but passed the bill protecting Asians “with almost no opposition.” Johnson also believes that America’s white population is building an alliance with the Asian community because theirs is diminishing.

“Who better than the Asians? They’re just as conservative politically as many middle-class White Americans. They are just as economically comfortable as many middle-class White Americans. They don’t like Black people just as much as many middle-class White Americans, not to mention that this can go a long way towards building relationships with Asian countries,” Johnson added.

Check out Dr. Umar Johnson’s interview with “The Breakfast Club” on the following page as he gives an update on his school and other race issues as well as building up the Black community.