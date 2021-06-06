2021 Ram TRX: Fun, fast, durable, and not your daddy’s pickup truck

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is having a field day with its Hellcat engine. In 2021 Chrysler has found a way to incorporate its super-powered motor in just about every car model across all brands. From the Hellcat Redeye to the Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT, to the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392.

To stir up the high-performance pickup truck line, Dodge has upped the ante with its 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4×4. This is not your daddy’s pickup truck. The Ram 1500 TRX comes with a sporty-looking body filled with power, and high performance. This truck has some get-up-and-go with 702-horsepowers under the hood.

Under the scooped hood is a supercharged 6.2-Liter Hemi V8. As stated earlier, this is a Hellcat engine, now in a truck! While test driving this “monster truck,” I was able to gauge the speed and power of the TRX.

On a closed track, the TRX Crew Cab 4×4 hit 60 mph in about 3.7 seconds. According to Dodge’s quarter-mile track stats, it accelerates upwards of 110 MPH, making it a pretty fast street-legal pickup. Besides the beauty and speed, this truck is still capable of pulling up to 12,750 pounds. EPA estimates that the TRX is subpar with only 10 mpg in the city and 14 mpg on the highway.

Over the past couple of years, Dodge has redefined its truck interior with plenty of nifty features combined with plush comfort. The Ram 1500 TRX is no different. The buyer has the option to select the base model with cloth upholstery, but there are upgrade package options that offer a luxurious leather-covered surface with a mix of microsuede and carbon-fiber accents. The dashboard is huge with a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The price for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab 4×4 rolling out drove starts with a base price of $69,995. After adding options such as TRX Carbon Fiber package, leather-trimmed bucket seats, and TRX Level 2 equipment group, the drive-off lot price comes in around $91,455.

If you like trucks, especially cool fast ones, the 2021 Ram 150-0 TRX Crew Cab 4×4 just might be calling your name! Go test drive and check it out for yourself.