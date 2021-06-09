The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is a good-looking and practical crossover

If you are looking for a good-looking and practical crossover vehicle, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is a car worth a look. Hyundai did a complete refresh with the new Santa Fe. The wide front grille, and the new sleek T-shaped LED headlights definitely draw attention. Hyundai went a step further by making the Santa Fe a bit longer and wider, as well as adding 20-inch wheels (an option on the Calligraphy trim). They even added some of the stylish details that are normally found on the Hyundai Palisade SUV.

Besides being an alluring car, once behind the wheel of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL 2.5l AWD, drivers will notice the elegant look and smooth ride. Heated front seats offer plenty of legroom for two. The second row gives the kiddos plenty of legroom too. The cargo capacity with all seats in place is 36.4 cubic feet. The split-folding rear seatback option gives additional space for storing gear, from sports equipment to groceries. For the adventurous family, Hyundai offers several exterior options such as Roof Rack Crossbars, Tow Hitch, and even a first-aid kit. Another great feature Hyundai offers on every new 2021, owners get basic maintenance-free for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first.)

