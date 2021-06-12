NLE Choppa claims he helped cure woman of cancer (video)

NLE Choppa made some bold claims this week on Twitter when he announced that he helped cure someone suffering from cancer. The 18-year-old rapper and self-proclaimed herbalist took to social media with the news and promoted his healthy lifestyle.

“Wow man [I] was just informed that I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me. #ThankGod,” the “Picture Me Grapin,’” rapper wrote in a post.

The Memphis rapper was also well aware of the pushback against his claims and was more than ready to defend his case.

“It’s funny cause some people think I’m lying, which is understandable, but that’s nowhere near the case. Curing disease is simple, it takes a meatless, dairy-free, sugar-free diet. Implant herbs, sea mosses, black seed, neem, and other herbs. My mugwort was included in her diet,” he further commented.

NLE Choppa recently hosted an Instagram Live and one of the callers detailed how his products helped cure her mother of cancer which caused the rapper to tweet his boisterous claim. The Memphis rapper also has his own health and wellness website where he sells herbs and detox products.

“I don’t just sell these items to sell them. I know the impact and what they can do for the mind, body, and spirit. I’ve healed people of allergic reactions in my own house, helped Unc with diabetes, and now cancer. Beyond blessed we are here to help and heal. I’m really a rapper and a herbalist. Only rapper to ever sell healing herbs to help they people and at the same time balance putting music out. That’s huge in my eyes and I feel it can be world-changing,” he commented on Twitter.

You can check out NLE Choppa’s herbal products at www.nlehealthandwellness.com. Also click on the next page to watch the Instagram Live post of NLE Choppa talking to the woman who claims his products helped save her mother’s life.