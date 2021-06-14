A$AP Rocky ‘truly blessed’ to have Rihanna

A$AP Rocky feels “truly blessed” to have the support of Rihanna.

The 32-year-old rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — admitted it is “amazing” to have his girlfriend by his side because it’s so “important” to have people around who want the best for him.

Asked how important it is for him to have Rihanna’s support for his new documentary film, Stockholm Syndrome — in which she appears — he told “Entertainment Tonight”: “It’s important having that support in real life, you know?

“It’s amazing and I’m honestly truly blessed, for real.”

The movie — which also features the likes of Naomi Campbell, Tyler the Creator and Kim Kardashian — documents Rocky’s rise to fame, including his infamous stint in solitary confinement in a Swedish prison in July 2019 but the “Excuse Me” hitmaker insisted he didn’t want it to be a “pity party.”

He said: “I think making a documentary is all about vulnerability. The documentary is all about showing honesty, authenticity, purity.

“I just wanted to tell my story without really complaining or without, you know, seeming like a victim, or like I wanted a pity party or what not. So, here it is.”

And now Rocky is looking forward to the future, with Rihanna by his side.

He said: “What’s next for me was what I was doing before I went to prison. Me and the prettiest muthaf—– ever, we breaking headlines and making history with creativity.”

The “Praise the Lord” hitmaker recently admitted the “Diamonds” singer is “The One” and his life is so much better with her around.

He gushed: “The love of my life. My lady. It’s so much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”