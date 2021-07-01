Music producer and ‘Ready to Love’ bachelor AJ releases EP ‘just for women’

Thirty-eight-year-old music producer AJ joined the current season of “Ready to Love” because, like many singles, he realized his dating patterns weren’t moving him closer to his goal of marriage and family. The creative Scorpio says he has enjoyed a full life with many different career paths and successes, so marriage and a family were the only things missing. It was pure coincidence when asked about his worst dating experience that the girl on the other end of his story would end up as a part of the cast.

“I almost wondered if somebody was messing with me. I tell them about this experience and then I see her there. I had to pull the producer to the side and tell them that was the girl I was talking about,” AJ said concerning his controversial past with Kyra.

After experiencing a horrible date with each other years ago, AJ and Kyra found themselves face to face on a dating show with 18 other singles looking for the ultimate connection. Whether it was their past connection or current physical chemistry, the two decided to try again, but AJ wasn’t the only cast member enamored with Kyra. At one point nearly all the bachelors listed Kyra as their No. 1 connection on the show.

“I wasn’t really surprised when most of the guys picked Kyra,” AJ said. “She is an excellent listener, and she follows up. You meet someone like her at a time when most men feel like they aren’t heard, and it’s a refreshing change. I always thought that skill set was a part of her job. She is an attorney, so she earns a living by listening and paying attention to the small details.”

The “Ready to Love” finale surprised viewers when Kyra decided she didn’t feel comfortable committing to a relationship with AJ. “Watching it back, it was clear things weren’t necessarily going to go my way,” he said with a laugh. “You’ll have to watch the reunion to see exactly how things play out but my goal was to get married and have children with my wife, and that’s still my goal.”

Female fans loved seeing AJ serenade Kyra with a song he wrote just for her. Although Kyra wasn’t as moved by the song as the viewers, AJ says he created something special for all the women who appreciated his effort on the keys. “I put together an EP, titled As For Me and My House: Music For Your Temple [featuring vocalist Richelle Gemini], available on Apple Music. I keep getting asked for music that I produced, and I’m excited about this project. It’s just for women, so I hope they enjoy it.”

You can find more about AJ and his music by following him on Instagram at @incanasous. Flip the page to listen to the title track from As For Me and My House: Music For Your Temple.

And don’t miss the first part of the “Ready to Love” reunion on OWN, Friday, July 2, at 10 p.m. EST.