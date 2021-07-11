Bill Cosby considering suing Pennsylvania (video)

Now that Bill Cosby is a free man, he is looking to cash in his chips.

Cosby already shocked the world when he walked out of the SCI-Phoenix prison in suburban Philadelphia.

Now, the disgraced comedian is looking to recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars as compensation for the two years he spent in prison after his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges.

Cosby was released on June 30, 2021, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby should have never gone to trial based upon the 2004 agreement he struck with former Montgomery County prosecutor Bruce Castor. To avoid being prosecuted, Cosby gave a deposition admitting that he provided powerful prescription medication to women and then had sex with them.

The records were supposed to be permanently sealed but were reopened in 2017 after comedian Hannibal Buress called him “a rapist” during a stage performance, setting off a chain reaction of dozens of women accusing Cosby of sexually assaulting them.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist, explained to “The Domenick Nati Show” that his client is expecting to procure “a couple of hundred grand” for his troubles of, in his opinion, being condemned nationally and ripped from his wife and family.

“We are looking at what recourse, what legal recourse we can take against the state of Pennsylvania,” Wyatt said. “We are looking at all legal angles for those things right now.”

Listen to the interview below.