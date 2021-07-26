Bun B of UGK opening a restaurant

Southern hip-hop hall of famer and UGK rapper Bun B is getting into the culinary arena with his latest business endeavor, Trill Burgers. Bun B, whose birth name is Bernard Freeman, partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares for the new venture, as they prepare to bring their smash burgers to the public.

“For years I’ve been fascinated with the culinary scene, trying to find the best entry point for me. Today I can say I’ve found it. Join me in welcoming @trillburgers to the world! Follow us for more info on our next pop ups and watch as we take you on the burger ride of your life! Brick and mortar coming soon! @andythenguyen @bensonjohn @simplypatsy @nickscurfield let’s go!,” the Trill OG announced on Instagram.

Bun B debuted the concept at the Culture Map 2021 Tastemaker Awards ceremony in Texas this weekend when they unveiled the tasty dinner style thin patties cooked on a griddle. The ceremony included more than a thousand food fans, restaurant and bar professionals and insiders at the Silver Street Studios that kicked off on July 22.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we were brainstorming ghost kitchen and pop-up ideas with Andy, and he kept coming back to the concept of smashed burgers. Through our publicist and friend Nick Scurfield, we set up a meeting with Bun, and we all decided to partner together on this venture. I can’t believe it’s really happening!, Patsy Vivares told The Houston Chronicle in a statement.

Trill Burgers will start off as a pop up shop in August inside various locations of Sticky’s Chicken, a popular restaurant chain located throughout Houston, Texas. Bun B has been quite busy since the pandemic has started to ease and also kicked off his own Sirius satellite radio show — “The 2 Trill Show — on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells station. Paying tribute to southern hip-hop legends, new shows air every Wednesday and are rebroadcast throughout the week.