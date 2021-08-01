‘Boyz N the Hood’ star Cuba Gooding Jr. may have to pay millions to accuser

Cuba Gooding Jr., who is best known for his career-defining role in the John Singleton classic Boyz N the Hood, could be held liable for paying millions of dollars to a rape accuser.

Gooding, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the Tom Cruise blockbuster film Jerry Maguire, did not show up to defend himself in court against a woman who accused him of sexual assault, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

Subsequently, federal Judge Paul Crotty on Thursday, July 29, 2021, issued a default judgement against Gooding, saying the Pearl Harbor star admitted liability by his conspicuous absence and unwillingness to defend himself.

Gooding, 53, has until September to fight the judgement or the judge will render his decision on damages against him. The woman is seeking $6 million.

The unidentified woman is one of four females who claim Gooding sexually assaulted them, on one level or another between 2013 and 2019. The woman who filed the lawsuit against Gooding said she met the actor in the VIP section of a Greenwich Village lounge in August 2013.

The woman, listed as Jane Doe, said she willingly accompanied the actor back to his hotel. However, she said she resisted his sexual overtures but was overpowered by Gooding.