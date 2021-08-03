Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy charged with first-degree murder

Professional skateboarder Terry Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man at an Illinois motel.

The 36-year-old Long Beach, California native is being held without bail in Chicago until a court hearing later today, August 3.

According to reports from TMZ, prosecutors said Kennedy, also known as T.K., punched 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun in the head and kicked him in the torso at the Comfort Suites on Roosevelt Road in Oakbrook Terrace last Tuesday. Kassahun suffered a fractured skull and a concussion in the attack. He died on Saturday, July 28 from his injuries.

Kennedy has appeared in several hip-hop videos over the years, including Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams’ “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and Mistah Fab’s “Ghost Ride It.” He’s featured in the skateboarding video game Skate and its sequels Skate 2, 3 and Skate It. Known for his witty commentary, TK has been on several MTV programs including “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” and “Viva La Bam” and “Bam’s Unholy Union” as well.

In June 2005, Terry was shot twice while leaving a party in Long Beach. He was hit once in the forearm and once in the jaw but made a full recovery. Prior to Kassahun’s death, Kennedy had already been charged with aggravated battery in a public place and threatening a public official. He allegedly told arresting police officers: “I will kill one of you police. We kill police where I’m from,” a police spokesperson told TMZ.

He was released on a $100,000 bond before turning himself back in after the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death. No information has been released on what caused the altercation that led to Kassahun’s death but previous pictures on social media show that the two seemed to be friends or were acquaintances of one another.